Watch: Biden falls down while getting off bike after beach ride

Sri Lasya Edited by: Sri Lasya @laasiyapriya
Washington Published on: June 18, 2022 21:08 IST
Image Source : AP

President Joe Biden is helped by U.S. Secret Service agents after he fell trying to get off his bike to greet a crowd on a trail at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach

President of the United States Joe Biden fell on Saturday when he tried to get off his bike at the end of a ride Saturday at Cape Henlopen State Park near his beach home in Delaware. He said that he was unhurt in the incident.

“I'm good,” he told reporters after U.S. Secret Service Agents quickly helped him up. “I got my foot caught” in the toe cages.

Biden, 79, and first lady Jill Biden were wrapping up a morning ride when the president decided to pedal over to a crowd of well-wishers standing by the bike trail. Biden, who was wearing a helmet, tumbled when he tried to dismount, apparently falling on his right side and rolling on to his back before being helped up.

The president quickly collected himself and spent several minutes chatting with people who had gathered to watch him bike.

The Bidens are spending a long weekend at their Rehoboth Beach home. They marked their 45th wedding anniversary on Friday.

(ap inputs)

