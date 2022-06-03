US school shootings: 'Minimum age for purchasing weapons should be raised from 18 to 21', says Joe Biden

Follow us on Image Source : AP. President Joe Biden speaks about latest round of mass shootings, from East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, June 2, 2022.

Expressing concern over gun violence in the United States, President Joe Biden said that the US needs to ban assault weapons for the sake of protecting children and families or raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21.

"We need to ban assault weapons...if we can't, then we should raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21. Ban high-capacity magazines. Strengthen background checks. Enact safe storage laws and red flag laws. Repeal gun manufacturers' immunity from liability," he said.

He further said that this is not about taking away anyone's rights.

"It's about protecting children. It's about protecting families. It's about protecting communities. It's about protecting our freedoms to go to school, to a grocery store, to go to church without being shot and killed," he added.

"This is not about taking away anyone's guns...we believe that we should be treating responsible gun owners as examples of how every gun owner should behave," he said.

Know about Texas school shooting:

On May 24, a mass shooting incident took place at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde in Texas in which several people including 19 children were killed. This was the deadliest attack since the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people were killed, according to CNN.

Some other cases of shootings:

On May 31, an elderly woman was killed and two other persons were injured when gunfire erupted at a high school graduation ceremony in New Orleans. The shooting occurred outside the Convocation Center on the campus of Xavier University where graduates of Morris Jeff High School were gathered, NBC news reported citing New Orleans police.On June 1, at least four people were killed in a shooting incident at a hospital campus in Oklahoma's Tulsa city, CNN reported citing police.

The shootout incidents in the US have been increasing.Earlier, US President Joe Biden also sought advice from New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern over tackling violence in the United States as shooting incidents in America have been increasing in recent days.

Biden referred to the 2019 Christchurch slaying of 51 people in mass shootings targeting Muslims. The incident prompted New Zealand to ban military-style rifles. A gun buy-back was also instituted."We need your guidance," Biden said during the meeting with Arden in the Oval Office.

"Your leadership has taken on a critical role in this global stage- and it really has- galvanizing action on climate change; the global effort to curb violence, extremism, and online, like happened in Christchurch," he added.

Visiting Uvalde on Sunday (May 29), Biden mourned privately for three-plus hours with anguished families. Faced with chants of “do something” as he departed a church service, the president pledged: “We will.” In his address, he spoke of being passed a note by a woman in a Uvalde church grieving the loss of her grandchild, calling on people to come together and act.

His Thursday (June 2) night address coincided with bipartisan talks that are intensifying among a core group of senators discussing modest gun policy changes. Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said the group is “making rapid progress,” and Biden has spoken to Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy, among those leading their party’s efforts on the issue.

Democrats are hoping Biden’s remarks encourage the bipartisan Senate talks and build pressure on the Republicans to strike an agreement. Jean-Pierre said Biden is “encouraged” by congressional negotiations but the president wants to give lawmakers “some space” to keep talking.

The private discussions in the Senate, which is split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans, are not expected to produce the kinds of sweeping reforms being considered by the Democratic-led House- which has approved expansive background checks legislation and will next turn to an assault weapons ban.

But even a House package debated Thursday- and approved by a committee, 25-19- that is less sweeping but includes a provision raising the required age for buying semi-automatic firearms to 21, faces slim chances in the Senate.

Instead, the bipartisan senators are likely to come up with a more incremental package that would increase federal funding to support state gun safety efforts — with incentives for bolstering school security and mental health resources. The package may also encourage “red-flag laws” to keep firearms away from those who would do harm.

While the Senate approved a modest measure to encourage compliance with background checks after a 2017 church mass shooting in Texas and one in Parkland, Florida, the following year, no major legislation cleared the chamber following the devastating massacre of 20 children at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012.

