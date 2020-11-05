Biden vs Trump battle hinges on 4 key states | All you need to know

Image Source : AP A view of the White House in Washington, on Election Day.

With counting of votes is still underway in the US Presidential election results 2020, the race to The White House now holds on the outcome of 4-5 key battleground states as there is still no clear winner. Democratic candidate Joe Biden though has taken a lead and would need a victory in just one more state to win US Presidency, while for incumbent President Donald Trump who has 214 electoral votes, would need a win in all these battleground states including Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, Wisconsin and Nevada. So lets take a look at current status on who is ahead in these key states. FULL COVERAGE

Pennsylvania | Vote tally so far

Who is leading | Donald Trump

Votes received by Donald Trump | 50.7% (3,215,983)

Votes received by Joe Biden | 48.1% (3,051,565)

Almost 89 per cent of the votes have been counted.

Georgia | Vote tally so far

Who is leading | Donald Trump

Votes received by Donald Trump | 49.6 per cent (2,432,097)

Votes received by Joe Biden | 49.2 per cent (2,413,999)

Almost 98 per cent of the votes have been counted.

North Carolina | Vote tally so far

Who is leading | Donald Trump

Votes received by Donald Trump | 50.1 per cent (2,732,084)

Votes received by Joe Biden | 48.7 per cent (2,655,383)

Almost 99 per cent of the votes have been counted.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin which holds 10 electoral votes has already been called for Joe Biden, who won it by knife-sharp margin but the Trump campaign has voiced for a recount of votes and has also self-claimed victory in the state.

Who won | Joe Biden

Votes received by Donald Trump | 48.9 per cent (1,610,007)

Votes received by Joe Biden | 49.6 per cent (1,630,542)

Almost 99 per cent of the votes have been counted.

Now, for Trump to maintain the presidency, he not only needs to win Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina, where he is already leading but the gap with Biden is narrowing, but will also have to won Nevada, where the fight is very tough.

Nevada | Most importat state for Biden & Trump but a must win for Donald | Vote tally so far

Votes received by Donald Trump | 48.7 per cent (580,605)

Votes received by Joe Biden | 49.3 per cent (588,252)

Note: All poll data has been taken from Fox News Channel. Also the data is not static as counting is votes is still underway.

What's besides the votes tally as Trump goes to court?

Biden has collected 264 electoral college votes, six short of the 270 needed to become President, and Trump had only 214, according to media tally. Now, the only way Trump can get re-elected is by capturing 54 of the remaining 60 votes which are in Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina and Nevada.

Trump, who was ahead in several key states Wednesday morning found his lead whittled down by the evening, tailing Biden's tally by 50 electoral college votes as more of the postal ballots were counted.

Question the legality and authenticity of the mail-in ballot, President Trump questioned the validity of the postal ballots, saying, "They are finding Biden votes all over the place a" in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan. So bad for our country."

By late Wednesday, Trump declared victory in the battleground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina and Georgia.

"We have claimed, for Electoral Vote purposes, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (which won't allow legal observers), the State of Georgia and the State of North Carolina, each one of which has a BIG Trump lead. Additionally, we hereby claim the State of Michigan if, in fact... there was a large number of secretly dumped ballots as has been widely reported!" the president said in a series of tweets.

"Our lawyers have asked for 'meaningful access', but what good does that do? The damage has already been done to the integrity of our system, and to the Presidential Election itself. This is what should be discussed!" he said in another tweet.

On the same day, Trump Campaign filed a lawsuit to halt counting until meaningful access is granted to them in Michigan where ballots are being counted. The Trump campaign also sought recounting of votes in Wisconsin, which was won by Biden.

(With inputs from agencies)

