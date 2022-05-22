Belgium becomes world's first nation to mandate 21-day quarantine for Monkeypox

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FELICIAPAUK Image representing a person infected with Monkeypox

Belgium on Sunday became the first country in the world to make a 21-day quarantine compulsory for 'monkeypox', reported Dailymail. So far, 14 countries have reported cases of the viral disease, and Belgium contributed with three cases. Monkeypox is rarely identified outside of Africa, but as of Friday, there were 80 confirmed cases worldwide, including at least two in the United States, and another 50 suspected ones.

Although the disease belongs to the same virus family as smallpox, its symptoms are milder. People usually recover within two to four weeks without needing to be hospitalized, but the disease occasionally is deadly.

Monkeypox typically causes fever, chills, a rash, and lesions on the face or genitals resembling those caused by smallpox. A vaccine developed against smallpox has been approved for monkeypox, and several anti-virals also appear to be effective.

Sporadic cases of monkeypox have been seen previously in countries including Britain and the U.S., but nearly all have been in people who were likely infected during their travels in Africa.

