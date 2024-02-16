Australia: Indian-origin woman found dead in her car in flood-related incident in Queensland

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Representative Image

Melbourne: A 28-year-old Indian-origin woman was found dead in her car in an apparent flood-related incident in a remote area of Australia's Queensland state, authorities said on Friday. The Indian High Commission in Canberra said its mission team was in touch “for all necessary assistance” after the death was reported.

“Heartbreaking tragedy in Australia: an Indian national lost her life in a flooding incident near Mount Isa, Queensland. Deepest condolence to the family of the deceased. Mission team is in touch for all necessary assistance,” it said.

According to a report, Mount Isa Police District Superintendent Tom Armitt said they are investigating the circumstances around the woman’s death after her vehicle was found partially submerged in floodwaters. Armitt said the woman had tried to drive through floodwaters at the Malbon River causeway on Cloncurry Duchess Road — a remote road connecting Mount Isa with the Phosphate Hill mine.

"There was only about a foot of water over that road but the current was so strong it washed her vehicle away," he said. Emergency crews from the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service had to be called in to reach the vehicle and the victim, whose identity has not been disclosed.

A spokesperson for Incitec Pivot Limited, which has a manufacturing plant at Phosphate Hill, confirmed the woman was an employee. "Our thoughts are with our employee's family and friends at this very sad time. We have offered our employee's family ongoing support. We are also supporting our colleagues. We will continue to liaise with relevant authorities as required, including Queensland police," said the spokesperson.

The road, where the woman's car was found, was partially submerged because of the floodwaters left behind by former cyclone Kirrily. Some northwest areas of the city are still isolated due to widespread flooding caused by former cyclone Kirrily which lingered for days after crossing the Queensland coast weeks ago.

A third cyclone in as many months has formed off the Australian coast as rain-lashed regions brace for more inclement weather. Gusts of wind reaching up to 110 kilometres per hour and heavy rainfall are set to impact the Gulf of Carpentaria coastal areas after Tropical Cyclone Lincoln formed on Friday.



