Afghanistan: At least 15 killed, several injured in blast at seminary in Aybak city

Afghanistan blast: At least 15 people were killed and 27 others suffered injuries in a blast that took place in Jahdia seminary in Aybak city on Afghanistan on Wednesday (November 30). The blast took place during the afternoon prayers, Afghanistan's TOLO news reported citing provincial hospital doctor.

According to Afghanistan Interior ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor the blast hit the religious school in Aybak, the capital of northern Samangam province.

No group has claimed responsibility of the powerful blast so far. The Afghan affiliate of the Islamic State group has been waging a campaign of violence that escalated since the Taliban took power in August 2021.

Islamic State (IS) has carried out bombings targeting in particular Afghanistan's Shiite Muslim minority but has also targeted Sunni mosques and madrassas, especially ones connected to the Taliban. The Taliban and the Islamic State group both adhere to a hard-line ideology but are bitter rivals.

With inputs from agencies.

