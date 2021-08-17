Afghanistan LIVE: IAF C-17 aircraft takes off from Kabul with more than 120 Indian officials

Follow us on Image Source : AP Taliban fighters take control of Afghan Presidential Palace after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. Person second from left is a former bodyguard for Ghani.

The Taliban said that discussions are underway in Doha about a future government in Afghanistan, including its structure and name, and they are expected to report on the process in the very near future. A high-ranking official of the Taliban told TOLOnews that their leadership is busy in discussions in Doha and is in contact with the international community and political parties within Afghanistan. The Taliban's political deputy leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar said that the current moment is a test for the Taliban. Hizb-e-Islami leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, who is part of a self-proclaimed council to move the talks forward, said that Ashraf Ghani's failures led to the current situation in the country. Sayed Ishaq Gailani, an Afghan politician who is the head of the National Solidarity Party of Afghanistan, said that Afghanistan should have a system in which the achievements of the last two decades are preserved.

9 AM: Who are the Taliban and what's happening in Afghanistan? Explained

This is not the first time Afghanistan is terrorized by the Taliban. Several pieces of literature are proof that Afghans continue to tell the story of the aftermath caused by the Taliban back in 1996, when they captured the Afghan capital, Kabul, overthrowing the regime of President Burhanuddin Rabbani. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

8:50 AM: India should have had dialogue with Taliban: Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has said that India should have had a dialogue with Taliban but the Modi government wasted seven years and failed to read what was happening in Afghanistan. "India should have had a dialogue. We should have opened some sort of informal or formal talks with Taliban. We lost time. For last seven years Modi government failed to read what was happening," he said. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

8:45 AM: IAF C-17 aircraft takes off from Kabul

Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft has taken off from Kabul with more than 120 Indian officials in it. The staff was brought inside the secure areas of the airport safely, late last evening: Sources

8:25 AM: Ashraf Ghani in Oman to escape to the US

The exact location of fugitive Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is unknown, but he is said to have travelled to Oman to escape to the US, Mehr News reported. It was initially reported that Ghani along with national security advisor Hamdullah Muhib and head of the administrative office of the President, Fazel Mahmood Fazli, left Afghanistan for Tajikistan, but Dushanbe denied that. It was then said that he had traveled to Uzbekistan. Ghani has been accused of treason by Afghans and presently, no official information is available about his location.

8:20 AM: Bangladesh will accept Taliban govt

Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has said his country will accept the government in Afghanistan formed by Taliban if "it's a government of the people". "No matter which new government is formed, if a Taliban government is formed, which has been done, our door will be open to them if it is a government of the people," Momen said on Monday. "We believe in the democratic government of the people," the foreign minister said, adding that Bangladesh has friendly relations with all the governments and was ready to support them.

