Afghanistan LIVE: At least 5 killed in firing as hundreds forcibly enter planes leaving Kabul

Kabul airport firing: At least 5 people were killed and several others were injured in firing at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Monday. The incident took place when hundreds of people tried to forcibly enter planes leaving the Afghanistan capital, news agency Reuters reported. The situation in Afghanistan worsened further on Sunday, as Kabul was taken over by the Taliban. Further, President Ashraf Ghani along with National Security Adviser Hamdullah Muhib and head of the administrative office of President Fazel Mahmood Fazli left Afghanistan for Tajikistan. Some lawmakers have also fled to Islamabad, including Speaker of Afghan Parliament, Mir Rahman Rahmani, Younus Qanuni, Muhammad Muhaqeq, Karim Khalili, Ahmad Wali Masoud, and Ahmad Zia Masoud, according to media reports.

Afghanistan Crisis Live Updates:

1:35 PM: US to expand its security presence at Kabul airport to 6,000 troops

The US has said it would deploy 6,000 troops at the vital Kabul airport to ensure the safe departure of American citizens and its allies from Afghanistan which has been taken over by the Taliban, in a sudden and unprecedented collapse of the elected regime led by embattled President Ashraf Ghani.

1:30 PM: Air India cancels its only Kabul flight

Air India cancelled its Delhi-Kabul-Delhi flight that was scheduled to operate on Monday to avoid Afghanistan airspace after it was declared "uncontrolled" by authorities at the Kabul airport. It was the only commercial flight scheduled to operate between India and Afghanistan on Monday, and Air India is the only carrier that has been operating flights between the two countries.

1:30 PM: Italy evacuates staff, Afghan workers from Kabul

Italy has evacuated 70 embassy staff and Afghan employees from the capital city of Kabul. The plane was scheduled to arrive in Rome on Monday. Video taken at Kabul's international airport and released by the Italian Defence Ministry shows people walking up a mobile staircase to board the plane in darkness. The evacuation is part of Italy's Operation Aquila Omnia (Eagle Ready for Anything) to quickly evacuate Italian diplomatic staff, citizens and Afghan employees and family members. Italy had one of the largest contingents in Afghanistan before the pullout.

The Taliban insurgents swept into Afghanistan's capital on Sunday after the government collapsed and president Ghani joined fellow citizens and foreigners to leave the country.

