Image Source : PTI Afghanistan: 4 explosions in Tahia Maskan area in Kabul

Four explosions rocked the Afghan capital of Kabul on Monday, security officials said, adding that there were no immediate reports of any casualties. The explosions took place in the Tahia Maskan area in PD4 of the city, reports TOLO News.

A police official said that roadside bombs exploded in a span of 90 minutes starting from 7.45 to around 9 a.m., Xinhua news agency reported.

The security officials said that the target was the National Directorate of Security (NDS) and government vehicles.

Also on Sunday night, two explosions occured in Kabul's Caharrahi Qambar and one in the Hootkhil area.

There were no casualties in Sunday's blasts also, the officials added.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blasts.

