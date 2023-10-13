Friday, October 13, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Afghanistan: 4.6 magnitude earthquake jolts country days after 6.3 quake killed over 2,000

Afghanistan: 4.6 magnitude earthquake jolts country days after 6.3 quake killed over 2,000

Afghanistan has been witnessing several aftershocks after a massive 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit the country on Saturday which killed over 2,000 people and left over 9,000 injured.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: October 13, 2023 9:09 IST
Representational image
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Afghanistan: A 4.6 magnitude earthquake jolted Afghanistan on Friday, just a day after another quake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale hit the country, injuring over 80 people. 

This is the third earthquake in Afghanistan within a week.

Earlier on Saturday, a powerful 6.3 magnitude quake killed over 2,000 people and left over 9,000 injured in Western Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, the epicenter of the quake which struck at around 5.10 AM on Wednesday morning, was 28 km north of the city of Herat.

The fresh quake comes as rescuers are still digging for survivors of the Saturday earthquake that hit Zindajan, a rural district some 40 km (25 miles) from Herat city, on October 7.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, "100 per cent of homes are estimated to have been completely destroyed" , while some villages were totally flattened.

Afghanistan is frequently hit by earthquakes -- especially in the Hindu Kush mountain range as it lies near the junction of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates.

With inputs from IANS

ALSO READ | Afghanistan: Death toll from strong earthquakes that shook Herat region rises to 2,000

ALSO READ | Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes Afghanistan days after powerful tremors killed thousands

Latest World News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Top News

Related World News

Latest News