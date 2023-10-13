Afghanistan: 4.6 magnitude earthquake jolts country days after 6.3 quake killed over 2,000

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Afghanistan: A 4.6 magnitude earthquake jolted Afghanistan on Friday, just a day after another quake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale hit the country, injuring over 80 people.

This is the third earthquake in Afghanistan within a week.

Earlier on Saturday, a powerful 6.3 magnitude quake killed over 2,000 people and left over 9,000 injured in Western Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, the epicenter of the quake which struck at around 5.10 AM on Wednesday morning, was 28 km north of the city of Herat.

The fresh quake comes as rescuers are still digging for survivors of the Saturday earthquake that hit Zindajan, a rural district some 40 km (25 miles) from Herat city, on October 7.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, "100 per cent of homes are estimated to have been completely destroyed" , while some villages were totally flattened.

Afghanistan is frequently hit by earthquakes -- especially in the Hindu Kush mountain range as it lies near the junction of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates.

