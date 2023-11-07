Afghanistan: Explosion in minibus kills at least 7 people and injures over 20 in Kabul's Dashti Barchi area

Follow us on Image Source : AP FILE

Afghanistan blast: In yet another incident of blast in the already ravaged nation, a minibus exploded in a mostly Shiite Muslim neighbourhood in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, killing at least seven civilians and wounding 20 others. According to local authorities, the incident happened on Tuesday and added that the reason for the attack was not known.

Police spokesman, Khalid Zadran, said the blast took place in the west part of the city in the Dashti Barchi area.

The cause of the explosion remained unknown, but police have launched an investigation, Zadran said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but affiliates of the Islamic State group have targeted in the past Shiite schools, hospitals and mosques in the same area.

ISIS has been waging a campaign of violence

The Dashti Barchi area of Kabul has been targeted recently by a group affiliated with the Islamic State (ISIS) in the country, which has carried out major attacks on schools, hospitals and mosques. The group has also attacked other Shiite areas of Afghanistan in recent years. ISIS has been waging a campaign of violence since the Taliban took power in August 2021.

On October 13, at least seven people were killed and around 40 others injured after a blast struck a Shiite mosque during Friday prayers in Afghanistan. The incident occurred in the Pol-e-Khomri - the provincial capital of Baghlan.

In August, an explosion at a city hotel in Afghanistan's Khost province claimed the lives of three people and wounded seven others. The hotel is said to be frequented by Afghan people and Pakistani refugees coming from the militant stronghold of North Waziristan. No group claimed responsibility behind the blast, although the Taliban regime in Afghanistan blamed the regional affiliate of ISIS for the attack.

