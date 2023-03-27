Afghanistan blast: Suicide bomber kills 6 after police shot suspect near Foreign Ministry in Kabul

Follow us on Image Source : AP FILE

Kabul blast: At least six civilians were killed and several others wounded in a suicide attack near a security checkpoint in Malik Azghar Square in Afghanistan's national capital, Kabul, Tolo News reported on Monday.

Citing Kabul police, Khaama Press reported that a suicide bomber was shot down before reaching its target near the security Checkpoint at Malik Asgahr intersection of the second security zone of Kabul.

While targeting the attacker, the media report said that the suicide bombing exploded. This resulted in the killing of at least six civilians. Among those killed, three were from Taliban forces, said Kabul police officials.

Meanwhile, Emergency NGO, an international humanitarian organisation that provides free, care to people affected by war, said it received at least 12 patients on Monday following the blasts in which two were declared dead on arrival.

“So far, we have received 12 patients in the hospital and two people who were unfortunately already dead on arrival, but activities are still ongoing,” explains Stefano Sozza, EMERGENCY’s Country Director in Afghanistan.

“Among the injured, who are all male, is a child. This is the second mass casualty in 2023 handled at our hospital, and both occurred in the nearby area. Once again we are reminded that although the war has ended, we continue to treat victims of violence.”

Afghanistan witnessed massive attacks in past two years

Earlier in January this year, at least 21 were killed and several were injured following a massive bomb explosion at the entrance of the Taliban's foreign ministry.

On January 1, this year, a bomb exploded near a checkpoint at Kabul’s military airport, killing and wounding “several” people, a Taliban official said. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but the regional affiliate of the Islamic State group — known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province — has increased its attacks since the Taliban takeover in 2021. Targets have included Taliban patrols and members of Afghanistan’s Shiite minority.

