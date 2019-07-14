Power outage strikes New York City, subway services affected

Image Source : ANI Power outage strikes in New York

Power outage has affected thousands living in New York City on Sunday, which has also affected the subway services in the city. The energy company is the incharge for providing electricity to the region.

"We're getting reports of power outages in station complexes throughout Manhattan. We're working to identify causes and keep trains moving. More information to come," the NYCT Subway tweeted on Saturday.

To determine the root cause of the power faliure, the subway services are working closely with utility provider Consolidated Edison (Con Edison).

"While Con Edison works to restore power in Manhattan, we encourage everyone to avoid below-ground subway stations. We will continue to provide updates as soon as we have more information. Your safety is our top priority. If you need emergency assistance, please call 911," the services tweeted on Saturday.

Buildings and streets in New York are also experiencing the outage, while traffic snarls are expected in the affected area, according to CNN.