Chinese group objects to Dalai Lama's birthday celebration in Ladakh's border village

Dalai Lama

A group of Chinese personnel in civilian clothes crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the sensitive Demchok area of Ladakh on July 6 and objected to the celebrations of Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama's birthday by locals, officials said here.

Amid reports that there was fresh incursion across the border, the officials clarified that the incident took place in the Koyul village in eastern Ladakh where the locals had put up Tibetan flag also. A group of Chinese personnel walked in and objected to activities of the people. They also carried a banner written in Chinese saying "ban all activities to split Tibet". They stayed there for around an hour and left, claimed officials,

Demchok has witnessed several stand-offs between the Indian forces and the People's Liberation Army (PLA).

