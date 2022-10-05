Wednesday, October 05, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. CM Yogi Adityanath feeds Leopard Cub in Gorakhpur | WATCH

CM Yogi Adityanath feeds Leopard Cub in Gorakhpur | WATCH

The cub initially was trying to resist from drinking the milk but CM Yogi took the cub in his hands wearing protective gloves and fed the wild animal.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari New Delhi Updated on: October 05, 2022 19:43 IST
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath feeds milk to Leopard cub
Image Source : YOUTUBE | UP GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath feeds milk to Leopard cub

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath fed a leopard's cub during his visit to Saheed Ashfakulah Khan Zoological Park and veterinary hospital in Gorakhpur.

The chief minister was seen holding the cub and trying to feed him milk.

The cub initially was trying to resist from drinking the milk but CM Yogi held him in his hands wearing protective gloves and fed the wild animal. Watch it here:

The chief minister visited the Saheed Ashfakulah Khan Zoological Park and veterinary hospital and inspected the place.

ALSO READRSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says concept of Hindu Rashtra being taken seriously

ALSO READ | PM Modi Himachal Pradesh visit: PM inaugurates development projects worth over Rs 3,650 crore

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News
Navratri 2022

Top News

Latest News