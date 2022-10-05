CM Yogi Adityanath feeds Leopard Cub in Gorakhpur | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE | UP GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath feeds milk to Leopard cub

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath fed a leopard's cub during his visit to Saheed Ashfakulah Khan Zoological Park and veterinary hospital in Gorakhpur.

The chief minister was seen holding the cub and trying to feed him milk.

The cub initially was trying to resist from drinking the milk but CM Yogi held him in his hands wearing protective gloves and fed the wild animal. Watch it here:

The chief minister visited the Saheed Ashfakulah Khan Zoological Park and veterinary hospital and inspected the place.

