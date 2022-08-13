CM Yogi Adityanath gets bomb threat ahead of Independence Day

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The accused have threatened to bomb the UP CM.

Yogi Adityanath bomb threat: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath received a bomb threat on Saturday. According to cops, a threat letter was found in a bag at the house of Devendra Tiwari, a resident of Alambagh area in ​​Lucknow. The letter said it would blow up both Chief Minister Yogi and Devendra Tiwari.

The police here Saturday registered two cases against unknown people after pictures of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were found defaced in several hoardings of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', officials said.

District Magistrate Ravi Ranjan said the chief minister's face was removed from three hoardings put up by the municipal corporation.

He said two FIRs have been lodged and teams formed to investigate the case.

Police officials have reached the spots after the incident came to light and the hoardings are being changed. Police said they are scanning CCTV camera nearby to identify those how have damaged the hoardings.

BJP city president Rakesh Shankhwar claimed hoardings at six places have been disfigured.

