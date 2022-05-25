Yasin Malik sent to life imprisonment, court says his crimes 'intended to strike heart of India' | 10 points

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik being brought to Patiala House court, in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

From a Pakistan-trained militant to one of the prominent separatist faces in Kashmir, life has come a full circle for the chief of the banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Yasin Malik. He was awarded life imprisonment by a Delhi court in a terror funding case, saying the crimes were intended to strike at the "heart of the idea of India" and intended to forcefully secede J&K from the Union of India.

The court sentenced the JKLF leader to life in jail for two offenses under section 121 (waging war against the Government of India) of IPC and section 17 (raising funds for terrorist act) of the UAPA. Special Judge Praveen Singh awarded varying jail terms to Malik for offenses under the stringent anti-terror law--Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and the IPC, rejecting the NIA's plea for capital punishment. He said the crimes for which Malik was convicted were of very serious nature. “These crimes were intended to strike at the heart of the idea of India and intended to forcefully secede J&K from UOI. The crime becomes more serious as it was committed with the assistance of foreign powers and designated terrorists. The seriousness of crime is further increased by the fact that it was committed behind the smokescreen of an alleged peaceful political movement,” the judge said. The judge said the manner in which the crimes were committed was in the form of a conspiracy whereby there was an attempted insurrection by instigating, stone-pelting, and arson, and very large-scale violence led to the shutting of the government machinery. He, however, noted that the manner of the commission of a crime, and the kind of weaponry that was used, led him to a conclusion that the crime in question would fail the test of rarest of the rare case as laid down by the Supreme Court. During the hearing, Malik contended he had given up violence in the year 1994. “After the ceasefire in the year 1994, he had declared that he would follow the peaceful path of Mahatma Gandhi and engage in a non-violent political struggle. He has further contended that since then there is no evidence against him that in the last 28 years he had provided any hideout to any militant or had provided any logistic support to any terrorist organisation,” the court noted from Malik's submission. Malik told the court he had met all the prime ministers since the time of V P Singh till Atal Bihari Vajpayee who engaged with him and gave him a political platform. “Government of India had provided him all the platforms to express his opinion in India as well as outside, and government cannot be considered to be a fool to give an opportunity to a person who was engaged in terrorist acts. He has further contended that it has been alleged that he was engaged in acts of violence in the valley post the killing of Burhan Wani. On NIA's submission that Malik was responsible for the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits and their exodus, the judge said since the issue is not before the court and has not been adjudicated upon it cannot allow itself to be swayed by the argument. "It is to be noticed that, when he claimed to have given up the path of violence after the year 1994, the government of India took it upon its face value and gave him an opportunity to reform, and in good faith, tried to engage in a meaningful dialogue with him, and as admitted by him, gave him every platform to express his opinion,” the judge said. However, the convict did not desist from violence, he noted. “Rather, betraying the good intentions of government he took a different path to orchestrate violence in the guise of political struggle. The convict claimed that he had followed the Gandhian principle of non-violence and was spearheading a peaceful non-violent struggle. "However, the evidence on the basis of which charges were framed and to which convict has pleaded guilty, speaks otherwise,” the judge noted. The entire movement, he said, was planned to be violent. “I must observe here that the convict cannot invoke the Mahatma and claim to be his follower because in Mahatma Gandhi's principles there was no place for violence, howsoever high the objective might be. It only took one small incident of violence at Chauri Chaura for the Mahatma to call off the entire non-cooperation movement," the judge said. He noted that Malik, despite the large-scale violence engulfing the valley, neither condemned it nor withdrew his calendar of protest. The judge said, in the present case, the primary consideration for awarding a sentence should be that it should serve as deterrence for those who seek to follow a similar path. The court awarded Malik 10 year jail term each under sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 121-A (conspiracy to wage war against the government of India) of IPC and sections 15 (terrorism), 18 (conspiracy for terrorism), and 20 (being member of terror organization) of UAPA. It also awarded five-year jail term each under sections 13 (unlawful act), 38 (offense related to membership of terrorism), and 39 (support given to terrorism) of UAPA. After the pronouncement of the sentence, a group of people raised the Indian tricolour and shouted slogans against Malik outside the court premises. Parts of Srinagar observed a shutdown ahead of the court's order. Most of the shops and business establishments in Maisuma and adjoining areas, including some in Lal Chowk, were shut. Shops in some areas of the old city were also closed, but public transport was normal. Clashes erupted between supporters of Malik, the JKLF chairman, and security forces in Maisuma locality in Srinagar.

