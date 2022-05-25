Yasin Malik sent to life imprisonment: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif says black day for Indian democracy

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif (third left)

Yasin Malik terror funding case: Kashmiri separatist Yasin Malik on Wednesday was sentenced to life imprisonment in the 2017 terror funding case by the NIA court. Reacting to Yasin Malik's sentencing, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called it a black day for Indian democracy and its justice system.

"Today is a black day for Indian democracy & its justice system. India can imprison Yasin Malik physically but it can never imprison idea of freedom he symbolises. Life imprisonment for valiant freedom fighter will provide fresh impetus to Kashmiris' right to self-determination," Shehbaz Sharif tweeted.

Malik had pleaded guilty in the matter earlier. In the previous hearing, he told the court that he was not contesting the charges levelled against him, including section 16 (terrorist act), 17 (raising funds for the terrorist act), 18 (conspiracy to commit terrorist act), and 20 (being member of a terrorist gang or organisation) of the UAPA and sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 124-A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code.

Special Judge Praveen Singh pronounced the verdict under relevant sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act which will be concurrent and it will run till life. | MORE ON THIS

The quantum of punishment for the offences in the terror funding case, was pronounced amid tight security at the Patiala House Courts.

During the course of the hearing, Malik said, "I will not beg for anything. The case is before this court and I leave it on the court to decide it."

"If I have been involved in any terrorist activity or violence in 28 years, if Indian Intelligence proves this, then I will also retire from politics. I will accept the hanging... with seven Prime Ministers, I have worked," he told the court.

