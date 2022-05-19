Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik convicted by NIA court in terror funding case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Yasin Malik

Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik was on Thursday convicted by an NIA court in Delhi in the terror funding case. The hearing on the quantum of sentence will take place on May 25, reported Bar and Bench.

Special Judge Praveen Singh directed the NIA authorities to assess Malik's financial situation to determine the amount of fine to be imposed and posted the matter for arguments on quantum of sentence on May 25.

The court also directed Malik to furnish an affidavit regarding his financial assets by the next date of the hearing.

Malik had told the court that he was not contesting the charges levelled against him that including sections 16 (terrorist act), 17 (raising funds for terrorist act), 18 (conspiracy to commit terrorist act) and 20 (being member of terrorist gang or organisation) of the UAPA and sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 124-A (sedition) of the IPC.

The court had earlier also formally framed the charges against Kashmiri separatist leaders including Farooq Ahmed Dar alias Bitta Karate, Shabbir Shah, Masarat Alam, Md Yusuf Shah, Aftab Ahmad Shah, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Nayeem Khan, Md Akbar Khanday, Raja Mehrajuddin Kalwal, Bashir Ahmad Bhat, Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali, Shabir Ahmad Shah, Abdul Rashid Sheikh and Naval Kishore Kapoor.

The charge sheet was also filed against Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, who have been declared proclaimed offenders (PO) in the case.

Malik is in Delhi's high-security Tihar Jail since 2019.

