Wrestlers' protest: FIR against federation prez Brij Bhushan will be registered today, Delhi Police tells SC

Wrestlers' protest : Delhi Police on Friday told Supreme Court that it will register an FIR by the end of the day in regards with the complaint filed against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Singh by wrestlers alleging sexual harassment.

Earlier in the day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today (April 28) came in full support of the ongoing wrestlers' protest, and said that the guilty must be brought to book, irrespective of their political affiliation.

"We must all stand with the wrestlers who are protesting. They are speaking in one voice. Our sportspersons are the pride of our nation. They are champions," she tweeted. "The guilty must be brought to book, irrespective of their political affiliation. Justice must prevail. Truth must win," West Bengal CM added in a tweet on Friday.

What happened 3-months back:

In January this year, top Indian wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Ravi Dahiya and Sakshi Malik, held a sit-in protest in Jantar Mantar, demanding that Brij Bhushan be removed from the head office and Wrestling Federation of India be disbanded. They had accused the body and its chief of sexual harassment and mistreatment of wrestlers.

Following the protest, in January, the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced the formation of an 'oversight committee' to probe allegations levelled against the Wrestling Federation of India and its chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and other coaches.The committee was given the task of submitting a report on the issue to the Ministry.

Earlier, India's first individual Olympic gold medal-winning shooter and member of the Olympics Athletes Commission, Abhinav Bindra expressed support for Indian wrestlers who are protesting at Jantar Mantar in the national capital against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment. Abhinav Bindra supported the wrestlers in their protest with a poignant tweet on Wednesday.

