Wrestlers protest: Khaps from Haryana to hold protest march in Delhi today

Wrestlers Protest : Various Khaps of Haryana will hold a protest march in Delhi to support the country's top wrestlers who called for a sit-in protest against the WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Women organisations and Sanyukt Kisan Morcha leaders will also join the protest. Khaps on Thursday announced that they will join the Wrestkers in New Delhi at Jantar Mantar.

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra on Friday extended his support to the protesting wrestlers. Chopra expressed his disappointment a day after Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha came down heavily on the wrestlers for hitting the streets. He tweeted, "It hurts me to see our athletes on the streets demanding justice. They have worked hard to represent our great nation and make us proud. As a nation, we are responsible for safeguarding the integrity and dignity of every individual, athlete or not. What's happening should never happen.

"This is a sensitive issue and must be dealt with in an impartial and transparent manner. Pertaining authorities must take quick action in order to ensure that justice is served."

"Grapplers lacked discipline" PT Usha

Coming down heavily on the aggrieved wrestlers, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha on Thursday said the grapplers lacked discipline as they hit the streets to resume their protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh instead of approaching them.

Decorated wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik are the three central characters in the renewed protests against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president, who has been accused of sexual harassment and intimidation by the grapplers.

The IOA is yet to complete its probe into the allegations while the government-formed oversight panel's findings have not been made public as yet. Frustrated with the three-month-long wait, the peeved wrestlers returned to Jantar Mantar to resume their agitation on April 23, and also approached the Supreme Court, demanding the arrest of the WFI boss.

Earlier on Sunday, the country's top wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, returned to the protest site Jantar Mantar and demanded that the government makes public the findings of the oversight panel that investigated sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

