'Women wrestlers were asked, pressurised to meet WFI chief at night': Physio reveals 'victims' ordeal

Wrestlers' protest: More troubles could mount for Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh after a physiotherapist Paramjeet Malik, who was present at the national camp in Lucknow in 2014, has informed that three junior wrestlers' who had participated in the 2014 camp alleged that they were pressurised to meet the WFI chief at night.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Paramjeet Malik said that girls broke down while telling their ordeal to seniors. He even informed this to women's coach Kuldeep Malilk, however, no action was taken.

According to Malik, at least 3 junior women wrestlers in that national camp told him that they were asked to meet Brij Bhushan at night and how they faced pressure for the same.

Girls broke down while narrating their ordeal, says Malik

Paramjeet Malik said that the girls were in tears while telling senior wrestlers about their condition. Paramjeet said that he had informed the then women's coach Kuldeep Malik about it, but no action was taken. Malik said that he had appeared twice in February before the monitoring committee set up by the Sports Ministry to look into the allegations against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh during which he informed the committee about the 2014 incident.

What happened at the camp, according to Malik

Recalling what happened at the 2014 camp, Paramjeet claimed that he saw three to four women wrestlers walking out of the camp at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) center in Lucknow. He said, "These girls were leaving after 10 pm. I saw that the people who came to pick them up in vehicles were linked to Brij Bhushan Singh, including his driver."

Meanwhile, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said, "We heard wrestlers for 12 hours and formed a committee, we also want an impartial probe, there were 14 meetings that were conducted. Everybody was given an opportunity to keep their point of view in front of an oversight committee. FIR can be registered at any police station."

