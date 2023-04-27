Being a woman athlete, IOA chief PT Usha not listening to female athletes, say protesting wrestlers

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Being a woman athlete, she (PT Usha) isn't listening to other women athletes, say protesting wrestlers

Wrestlers' Protest: Olympian Sakshee Malikkh, who is part of the wrestlers' protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, on Thursday slammed Indian Olympic Association chief PT Usha saying she isn't listening to other women athletes even after being a woman athlete.

"Being a woman athlete, she (PT Usha) isn't listening to other women athletes. Where's indiscipline here, we are sitting here peacefully... She herself cried in front of the media regarding her academy," said Sakshee Malikkh.

"Sports Minister sat with athletes only for a few minutes...at times we were intimidated in the meeting...," said Bajrang Punia.

Speaking in the matter, IOA President, PT Usha said, "Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is having a committee for sexual harassment, instead of going to the streets they (protesting wrestlers) could have come to us earlier but they didn't come to IOA. It isn't good for Sports not only for wrestlers, they should also have some discipline."

Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, "We heard wrestlers for 12 hours & formed a committee, we also want an impartial probe, there were 14 meetings that were conducted. Everybody was given an opportunity to keep their point of view in front of an oversight committee. FIR can be registered at any police station."

"The major findings of the committee were impartial elections, till then, an ad-hoc committee must be formed and an internal complaint committee must be formed," Anurag Thakur added.

