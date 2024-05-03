Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched in India: Check price, specifications, features

Follow us on Image Source : BAJAJ Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

After several teasers and spy shots, Bajaj has launched a new bike in India. The newly launched 400cc Pulsar is officially called the Pulsar NS400Z. It is a naked streetfighter and still on the top of the Pulsar lineup in the country. It is available in a single fully-loaded variant. Here are all the details you need to know.

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z India price and availability

The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z is available in four colours, which include Glossy Ebony Black, Metallic Pearl White, Cocktail Wine Red and Pewter Grey. The bike is available at an introductory price of Rs 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom). Interested buyers can book the newly launched bike at a token amount of Rs 5,000. Its deliveries are expected to commence next month onwards.

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z specifications

The Pulsar NS400Z is equipped with a 373cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that is also used in the Dominar 400 and the older-gen KTM 390 range. This engine generates 39.5 bhp and 35 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a 6-speed gearbox along with a slip and assist clutch.

The NS400Z model shares the same perimeter frame and suspension as the Pulsar NS200, which features golden-coloured 43mm upside-down front forks and a rear mono-shock. The bike uses disc brakes at both ends, supported by dual-channel ABS, and rolls on 17-inch front and rear alloy wheels equipped with 110/70 R17 front and 140/70 R17 rear tyres.

The front end of the 400cc Pulsar is characterised by a single-pod projector headlamp that is accompanied by lightning-shaped LED DRL on each side. The bike's sporty stance is further enhanced by a muscular fuel tank with extended shrouds. The rear of the bike features a floating tail section, twin LED taillamps, split grab rails, split seats, and a tyre hugger, which is similar to the design of recent Pulsars. The black alloy wheels and golden-coloured USD forks are also noteworthy design features.

The bike comes equipped with a fully digital LCD instrument panel that includes turn-by-turn navigation, Bluetooth connectivity through the Bajaj Ride Connect app, call and text alerts, music control, and a lap timer. Other notable features include projector LED headlights, LED position lamps, LED taillamps and blinkers, hazard lights, and a USB charger.

Bajaj has included electronic riding aids such as four ride modes: Rain, Road, Off-road, and Sport, Switchable Electronic Traction Control, and ride-by-wire throttle.

