It hurts me to see our athletes on streets demanding justice: Neeraj Chopra extends support to wrestlers

Neeraj Chopra extends support to the protesting wrestlers

Neeraj Chopra, India's star Javelin thrower extended his support to the protesting wrestlers. He expressed that "it hurts" to see them on the streets and urged the authorities for "quick action" by posting a tweet on his social media account.

Olympic gold medallist Chopra expressed his disappointment a day after Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha said the wrestlers lacked discipline as they hit the streets to resume their protest instead of approaching its athletes' commission to lodge their complaints against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Chopra, who scripted history by winning India's first-ever gold medal in athletics at the Olympics wrote a heartfelt post.

He tweeted, "It hurts me to see our athletes on the streets demanding justice. They have worked hard to represent our great nation and make us proud. As a nation, we are responsible for safeguarding the integrity and dignity of every individual, athlete or not. What's happening should never happen.

"This is a sensitive issue, and must be dealt with in an impartial and transparent manner. Pertaining authorities must take quick action in order to ensure that justice is served."

Wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik renewed protests against the WFI president, who has been accused of sexual harassment and intimidation. The IOA is yet to complete its probe into the allegations while the government-formed oversight panel's findings have not been made public as yet.

Frustrated with the three-month-long wait, the wrestlers returned to Jantar Mantar to resume their agitation on April 23, and also approached the Supreme Court, demanding the arrest of the Brij Bhushan.

Earlier, PT Usha expressed her disappointment with the decision of protests by the wrestlers.

"Our feeling is that for sexual harassment complaints, IOA has a committee and athletes' commission. Instead of going to the street (again), they should have come to us, but they have not at all come to IOA," Usha told reporters.

Asked if the IOA would reach out to the wrestlers since they are adamant that they would not leave the protest site until their demands are met, Usha said, "Thoda toh discipline hona chahiye (there should be some discipline). Instead of coming to us, they have gone straight to the streets. It's not good for the sport."

(Inputs from PTI)

