Wrestlers' protest: 2 FIRs against Brij Bhushan filed; atleast 10 complaints of molestation

Wrestlers' protest: In the latest development in the sexual allegation case against WFI president Brij Bhushan, at least two FIRs have been registered which mention 10 cases of molestation by the players. The wrestlers have complained of 'inappropriate touch, and asking for objectionable favours. Some of the country's top wrestlers have been protesting against Brij Bhushan Singh, a BJP MP, demanding his sacking from the federation and his arrest.

While the first FIR relates to allegations by the minor wrestler and has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the second is related to outraging modesty.

Details of complaints

First complaint

"Called me to his table during dinner in a restaurant. Then touched me inappropriately...touched me from chest to abdomen, without my permission in the Wrestling Federation office. My knees, shoulders and palms were also touched. My feet were also touched with his feet. Touched from chest to stomach on the pretext of understanding my breathing pattern."

Second complaint

"When I was lying on the mat, the accused (Singh) came near me. My coach was not there. He pulled my T-shirt without my permission, put his hand on my chest on the pretext of checking my breath. In another instance, I was with my brother in the Federation office, I was called and my brother was asked to stop. Then he was pulled to his side in the room."

Third complaint

"Hugged me...Asked to talk to parents to pay bribe"

Fourth complaint

"Put hand on navel on the pretext of breath test"

Fifth complaint

"I was at the back of the line, touched the wrong way, grabbed my shoulder when I tried to move away"

Sixth complaint

"Put my hand on the shoulder on the pretext of picture...I protested."

Meanwhile, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing sexual harassment charges levelled by female wrestlers, reiterated that he will hang himself even if a single allegation is proved against him.

