Will Telugu Desam Party return to NDA? Chandrababu Naidu's cryptic response

The speculation around the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) joining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024 strengthened as party chief Chandrababu Naidu evaded a direct answer on Tuesday. On the question whether TDP is going to patch up with former ally BJP, the former Andra Pradesh chief minister said he will talk about it (joining NDA) at the 'right time'.

"It's not the time to talk about joining the NDA government. I will talk about this at the right time," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

He was speaking at the Vision-2047 document launch event organised in this Port City on Tuesday evening.

One of the founders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), TDP had deserted the BJP-led alliance in protest against the Centre's refusal to give special status to Andhra Pradesh in 2018.

The buzz about TDP returning to NDA getting stronger as BJP, in recent days, stepped up efforts to make the size of the alliance bigger to counter the newly formed Opposition's bloc I.N.D.I.A.

Also softening its anti-BJP stand, TDP landed its support to the Modi government on Delhi Services Bill 2023 in the Parliament.

