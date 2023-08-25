Friday, August 25, 2023
     
Nitish Kumar likely to be named I.N.D.I.A. convener in Mumbai, more parties may join: Sources

I.N.D.I.A. meeting: There is a possibility that new political parties, especially from northeast India, will take part in the two-day gathering.

Reported By : Vijai Laxmi Edited By : Nivedita Dash
Mumbai
Updated on: August 25, 2023 13:58 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar
Image Source : PTI Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

The I.N.D.I.A (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) bloc is expected to take a decision on appointing the convenor in the next Mumbai meet. According to sources, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar may be picked for the post. The third meeting of the bloc may be held on August 31 and September 1 at the Grand Hyatt, a luxury hotel in suburban Mumbai.

The alliance may also take a decision on the inclusion of more parties to the Opposition bloc in the next Mumbai meet. According to reports, three parties from Assam, two from eastern states, one from Maharashtra and one from Uttar Pradesh want to join I.N.D.I.A alliance.

In the two-day event, which is being hosted by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, the logo of I.N.D.I.A bloc, will be unveiled. Besides top leaders like Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, chief ministers of six non-BJP-ruled states will participate in the conclave.

The I.N.D.I.A bloc's first meeting was held in Patna in June, while the second one took place in Bengaluru in mid-July. The opposition is a coalition of opposition parties to take on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

