India TV-CNX survey: Who is to be credited for passage of Women's Reservation Bill? What female masses think?

India TV-CNX Survey: The historic Women's Reservation Bill, to grant 33 per cent reservation in Lok Sabha and state assemblies, was passed in the Special Session of Parliament. In a momentous move, the bill -- Nari Shakti Vandan-Abhinandan Karyakram -- (One Hundred and Twenty-Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023 which paves the way for reserving one-third of seats for women, was passed in both the Houses. But who is to be credited for the passage of the bill?

India TV-CNX conducted a survey to predict public opinion on who is to be credited for the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill. Let's take a look.

Who is to be credited for the passage of Women's Reservation Bill PM Modi Sonia Gandhi Others Women voters 69% 20% 11% Hindu female voters 74% 17% 9% Muslim female voters 6% 67% 27% Sikh, Christian, Buddha, Jain female voters 66% 24% 10%

In the survey, it was also asked who women voters would want to see as the next Prime Minister of the country?

Who women voters want to make Prime Minister of the Country Narendra Modi Rahul Gandhi Mamata Banerjee Arvind Kejriwal Nitish Kumar Others Women voters 52% 22% 5% 3% 2% 16%

The women voters were also asked to respond on various schemes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

How many women support various schemes by PM Modi Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan Free Ration Ujjwala Yojana Jan-Dhan Bank Accounts Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Women voters 72% 68% 45% 49% 61%

