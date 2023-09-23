India TV-CNX survey: Who is to be credited for passage of Women's Reservation Bill? What female masses think?

India TV-CNX Survey: The historic Women's Reservation Bill, to grant 33 per cent reservation in Lok Sabha and state assemblies, was passed in the Special Session of Parliament. In a momentous move, the bill -- Nari Shakti Vandan-Abhinandan Karyakram -- (One Hundred and Twenty-Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023 which paves the way for reserving one-third of seats for women, was passed in both the Houses. But who is to be credited for the passage of the bill?
India TV-CNX conducted a survey to predict public opinion on who is to be credited for the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill. Let's take a look.
|Who is to be credited for the passage of Women's Reservation Bill
|PM Modi
|Sonia Gandhi
|Others
|Women voters
|69%
|20%
|11%
|Hindu female voters
|74%
|17%
|9%
|Muslim female voters
|6%
|67%
|27%
|Sikh, Christian, Buddha, Jain female voters
|66%
|24%
|10%
In the survey, it was also asked who women voters would want to see as the next Prime Minister of the country?
|Who women voters want to make Prime Minister of the Country
|Narendra Modi
|Rahul Gandhi
|Mamata Banerjee
|Arvind Kejriwal
|Nitish Kumar
|Others
|Women voters
|52%
|22%
|5%
|3%
|2%
|16%
The women voters were also asked to respond on various schemes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
|
How many women support various schemes by PM Modi
|Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan
|Free Ration
|Ujjwala Yojana
|Jan-Dhan Bank Accounts
|Beti Bachao Beti Padhao
|Women voters
|72%
|68%
|45%
|49%
|61%
ALSO READ | India TV-CNX Survey: Who will OBCs vote for in UP and Bihar if Lok Sabha elections held today?
ALSO READ | Who will OBC women vote if elections are held today? India TV-CNX survey reveals