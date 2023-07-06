Who is Dr Mohammad Bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, Secretary General of Muslim World League, to visit India on July 10

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Dr. Mohammad Bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, Secretary General of Muslim World League

Dr. Mohammad Bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, Secretary General of Muslim World League, and former Minister of Justice Saudi Arabia, is expected to be on India visit between July 10-15.

He will be having a one-on-one meeting with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval. On July 11, on the invitation of Khusro Foundation, Dr Al-Issa will be addressing a gathering of prominent religious and community leaders, academics and media at BS Abdur Rahman Auditorium, India Islamic Cultural Centre, at Lodhi Road. NSA Ajit Doval will also address the gathering.

Given his previous work as Minister of Justice Saudi Arabia and Secretary General Muslim World League, he is expected to speak on moderate Islam, dialogue between civilizations, religious tolerance, intercultural communication, non-violence and religious pluralism.

Who is Dr. Mohammad bin Abdulkarim al-Issa?

Dr. Mohammad bin Abdulkarim al-Issa is the Secretary General, Muslim World League and former Minister of Justice Saudi Arabia.

He's the chairman of the Centre for Responsible Leadership, a body of globally influential government, faith, media, business, and community leaders working together to solve the challenges facing humanity and the world today.

Being an Islamic Scholar, he's a leading voice on moderate Islam and promoter of inter-faith dialogue and world peace.

Before being appointed as Secretary General of the Muslim World League in 2016, Dr al-Issa served as the Minister of Justice in Saudi Cabinet.

As the powerful Saudi Minister for Justice, he oversaw key reforms in several areas, including legislative reforms in family matters, humanitarian cases, and for the rights of women.

An alumnus of the prestigious Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dr. Al Issa has a master’s degree and a PhD in Comparative Judicial Studies.

An esteemed figure in global affairs Dr. Al-Issa, he is widely recognised for his prominent role in promoting moderate Islam and fostering empathy, understanding, and cooperation among people of all backgrounds.

As the Secretary General of the Muslim World League, an influential non-governmental organization representing Muslims worldwide, Dr. Al-Issa has spearheaded initiatives to build partnerships and strengthen relations between diverse communities, faiths, and nations.

He has been commended by religious leaders, government officials, and international organizations for his efforts in promoting moderation, cooperation, and coexistence among people of different faiths.

Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan, Archbishop of New referred to Al-Issa as the "most eloquent spokesperson in the Islamic world for reconciliation and friendship among the religions of the world.

Ndileka Mandela, granddaughter of Noble laureate Nelson Mandela and head of the Thembekile Mandela Foundation, has praised Dr Al-Issa as a "remarkable voice for Muslim tolerance and moderation.

In January 2020, he led a delegation to the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland, to mark the 75th anniversary of the camp's liberation from Nazis.

In July 2022, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud appointed Dr Al-Issa the Khateeb of Hajj 1443 Hijri to deliver the hajj sermon from the pulpit of Masjid Nimra. The Hajj is the largest gathering of Muslims in the world and Dr Al-Issa used the opportunity to advocate a moderate message of Islam promoting harmony and compassion.

Under Dr Al-Issa's guidance, MWL arranged a discussion and debate forum in Riyadh in May 2022 titled "Forum on Common Values among Religious Followers" where the participants denounced the idea of an 'inevitable clash of civilizations' due to religious issues.

The Charter of Makkah, endorsed in 2019 by 1,000 religious scholars representing 128 countries, was an effort led by the Muslim World League under Dr Al-Issa to create a set of principles that support anti-extremism, religious and cultural diversity, tolerance and legislation against hate and violence.

Since taking over the Muslim World League in 2016, Dr. Al-Issa has received a number of awards and recognitions from a wide range of prominent international institutions and government officials.

In 2020 The Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre named Al-Issa one of the most influential Muslims globally in its 2020 edition of “The Muslim 500: The World’s Most Influential Muslims.

Dr. Al-Issa received the 2018 Galileo International Award from the Galileo Foundation in Florence, Italy for his international achievements and leadership in promoting religious and cultural unity.

Dr. Al-Issa proposed India visit

Many invitees including senior academics from various Universities are showing keen interest in the event in view of Dr Issa’s nuanced stance on various critical issues facing the Muslim world.

As per sources, Dr al-Issa is expected to meet External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar, Minister for Minority Affairs Smriti Z Irani, and he may also call President of India, Droupadi Murmu.

He will also meet the President of ICCR and interact with a group of distinguished faith leaders at Vivekanand International Foundation.

As per sources he might visit Akshardham Temple and also meet some prominent personalities.

During his stay in Delhi, he is likely to pay tributes to martyrs at National Police Memorial, Chanakyapuri. An important part of his engagement will be the visit to Jama Masjid Delhi for Friday Prayers. He is also scheduled to visit Agra.

