Incessant rainfall lashes Himachal Pradesh's Manali; Met department issues flash flood alert

Weather Updates : A flash flood warning has been issued in Manali as heavy rains lashed the city in the early hours of Saturday. Meanwhile, a yellow alert has also been issued for rainfall for the day.

The flood situation in Delhi's Yamuna Bazar area remained grim even on Saturday after the River Yamuna's water levels reduced steadily. Just a day earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert for light to moderate rainfall in Delhi, Haryana and adjoining areas during the next 5 days.

Yamuna's water levels reduces

After touching the record mark of 208.66 meters, the water level of Yamuna River is witnessing a steady decline and it was recorded at 207.98 metres at the Old Railway Bridge at 11 pm on Friday, official data of Central Water Commission (CWC) showed.

Earlier, at 9 PM on Friday, the water level of Yamuna was recorded at 208.07 metres. CWC had expected the water level to be at 208.05 Metres on July 14 (Friday) between 10:00 PM to 12:00 AM. But the water level came down faster than the expectations of the Central Water Commission.

IMD scientist on rain prediction

Soma Sen Roy, IMD scientist said, "Light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur in Delhi, Haryana, and adjoining areas for the next 5 days. We are expecting a slight increase in rainfall on the 17th and 18th July. However, the flooding in Delhi is not due to localized rain but because the Yamuna River has received a lot of water from Himachal and other states."

