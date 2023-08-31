How is Madhya Pradesh preparing for Assembly elections? Watch Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Aap Ki Adalat

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Watch Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Aap Ki Adalat

Assembly elections are to be held in Madhya Pradesh at the end of the year and all the parties have started implementing their strategy in this regard. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will appear on Aap Ki Adalat on Saturday 10 PM in India TV to elaborate on the state's preparations.

While 64-year-old 'Mama' Shivraj is making all-out efforts to retain power in the upcoming elections, Congress is leaving no stone unturned. Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be seen answering the questions of Rajat Sharma, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of India TV, in 'Aap Ki Adalat' on upcoming Saturday at 10 pm.

As many as 200 well-known personalities have registered their presence in 'Aap Ki Adalat'. Talking about digital platforms, the videos of 'Aap Ki Adalat' have been viewed more than 172 crore times, which is a record in itself. Not only this, more than 1100 episodes of this show have appeared on TV, and it is included in the world's most watched news show on YouTube.

