Former DRDO chief VS Arunachalam passes away in United States: Know about veteran scientist

Former Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Director-General Dr VS Arunachalam passed away on Wednesday in the United States. He was 87 years old. His family released a statement informing about the demise of the veteran scientist.

"With great sadness and a sense of immense loss, we would like to convey the demise of Dr VS Arunachalam. He passed away peacefully in his sleep surrounded by close family in California," the statement said.

Jaishankar condoles demise

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also condoled the demise, recalling his time of working closely with him, especially on the India-US relationship.

"Deeply grieved to learn of the passing away of Dr V S Arunachalam, former Scientific Advisor to Raksha Mantri. Was a mentor to so many on defence, technology and nuclear matters. "Had the privilege of working closely with him, especially on the India-US relationship. Our trip across the United States in 1986 is among the memories that I treasure. Om Shanti," Jaishankar wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Jairam Ramesh pays tribute to veteran scientist

Meanwhile, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also paid his tribute, saying Arunachalam guided and shaped the DRDO for a decade during 1982-92. "Dr Arunachalam enjoyed a very warm relationship with Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, especially. He came to DRDO after a distinguished career in BARC and CSIR. He had a wonderful sense of humour and had a great ability to communicate scientific ideas in language understandable by non-scientists as well," Ramesh stated.

VR Arunachalam: A look into his carrer

Arunachalam helmed the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and was the Scientific Advisor to the Defence Minister from 1982-92. His distinguished career spanned across Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), National Aeronautical Laboratory, and Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory. He was conferred the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award (1980), Padma Bhushan (1985), and Padma Vibhushan (1990) for his contribution to engineering science and technology.

In addition to being the first Indian Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering (UK), Arunachalam served as a member of the advisory and editorial boards of several universities and foundations, including the Materials Research Society Bulletin.

He launched three major programmes: Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) under an autonomous body Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA); the Advanced Technology Vessel (ATV) Programme; and IGMDP (Integrated Guided Missiles Development Programme) to develop a family of strategic and tactical guided missiles.

