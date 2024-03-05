Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates list

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha Election 2024

Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha Election 2024: Visakhapatnam is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh. The state has 25 parliamentary seats. The Visakhapatnam seat comprises seven Assembly segments including Srungavarapukota, Bheemili, Visakhapatnam East, Visakhapatnam South, Visakhapatnam North, Visakhapatnam West and Gajuwaka. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Congress are the main parties in the constituency. Congress party's T Subbarami Reddy won the Visakhapatnam constituency twice in 1996 and 1998. TDP's MVVS Murthi also represented the seat twice in 1991 and 1999.

Visakhapatnam Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 18,29,300 voters in the Visakhapatnam constituency during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. Out of this, 9,18,121 voters were male and 9,11,063 were female voters. 116 voters belonged to the third gender. 6,728 were postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Visakhapatnam in 2019 was 3,531 (3,390 were men and 141 were women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Visakhapatnam constituency was 17,23,011. Out of this, 8,74,909 voters were male and 8,47,941 were female voters. 161 voters in this constituency belonged to the 'others' category. There were 3,404 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Visakhapatnam in 2014 was 2,196 (1,925 were men and 271 were women).

Visakhapatnam 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, YSRCP candidate MVV Satyanarayana won the seat for the first time with a margin of just 4,414 votes. He was polled 4,36,906 votes with a vote share of 35.24%. He defeated TDP candidate Bharat Mathukumilli who got 4,32,492 votes (34.88%). The total number of valid votes polled was 12,39,754. Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena Party (JSP) candidate VV Lakshmi Narayana stood third with 2,88,874 votes (23.30%) and Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Daggubati Purandeswari was in the fourth position with 33,892 votes (2.73%).

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP leader Kambhampati Hari Babu won the seat for the first time. He was polled 5,66,832 votes with a vote share of 48.71%. YSRCP candidate and Jaganmohan Reddy's mother YS Vijayamma got 4,76,344 votes (40.94%) and was the runner-up. Babu defeated Vijayamma by a margin of 90,488 votes. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 11,63,558. Congress candidate Bolisetti Satyanarayana came third with 50,632 votes (4.35%).

Visakhapatnam Past Winners

Daggubati Purandeswari (Congress): 2009

Nedurumalli Janardhana Reddy (Congress): 2004

MVVS Murthy (TDP): 1999

T Subbarami Reddy (Congress): 1998

T Subbarami Reddy (Congress): 1996

MVVS Murthy (TDP): 1991

Uma Gajapathi Raju (Congress): 1989

Bhattam Sreerama Murthy (TDP): 1984

Appalaswamy Kommuru (Congress): 1980

Dronamraju Satyanarayana (Congress): 1977

NOTA (None of the Above)

In 2019, 16,646 voters (1.34%) opted for NOTA in the Visakhapatnam constituency. In 2014, 7,329 voters (0.63%) opted for NOTA in the Visakhapatnam constituency.

Visakhapatnam Voter Turnout

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections was 12,39,754 or 67.77%.

In 2014, the total number of valid votes in this Lok Sabha seat was 11,63,558 or 67.54%.

Visakhapatnam Poll Dates

In 2019, the voting took place on April 11 in the Visakhapatnam constituency.

In 2014, the voting was held on May 7 in Visakhapatnam.

Visakhapatnam Result Dates

In 2019, the result was announced on May 23.

In 2014, the result was announced on May 16.

Number of Polling Stations

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 1,915 polling stations in the Visakhapatnam constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 1,785 polling stations in the Visakhapatnam constituency.