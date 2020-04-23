Image Source : PIXABAY Villagers beat two leopards to death in UP's Bahraich

Two leopards were killed by villagers in two separate incidents near the Katarniaghat wildlife sanctuary here on Thursday, police said. Divisional Forest Officer G P Singh said in the first incident, a leopardess attacked a Majhra village resident, Keshav Ram, when he was working in his fields.

Hearing his cries, villagers surrounded the three-year-old leopardess and beat it up with sticks, killing the animal on the spot, he added.

In the second incident at Sujauli village, a one-year-old leopardess entered the house of Chhotelal, prompting people to raise an alarm.

Then, it entered an agricultural field, injuring Raju and later a forest guard, Pawan Shukla.

When the forest team reached the spot, they found the leopardess dead, the DFO said, adding that it appears to be killed by villagers.

He said the three injured were discharged from hospital after first-aid, adding that the bodies of the leopardess will be sent for a post-mortem in Bareilly.

Strict action will be taken against those involved in their killing, forest officials said.

