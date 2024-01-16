Orange alert for dense fog, cold wave conditions in Delhi, nearby regions: IMD

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Vehicles ply on road amid low visibility during fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi.

Delhi weather update: An orange alert has been issued for dense fog and cold wave conditions in the Delhi-NCR region by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) for the next two days.

"Fog is very likely to become more dense and likely to extend over remaining parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab and some more parts of north Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh during the night," IMD said.

The IMD has also issued an orange alert for very dense fog, which has also affected the air and land traffic leading to several delays in flights and trains.

Image Source : PTICommuters wearing warm clothes during a cold and foggy winter morning, in New Delhi.

In addition to this, a red alert has been issued for very dense fog and cold wave conditions in Punjab and Haryana.

The IMD has predicted that there will be difficult driving conditions with slower journey times. It has advised commuters to take precautionary measures as fog may lead to some road traffic collisions. The dense fog will also affect some airports, highways and railway routes, it said.

Minimum temperatures realised during the past 24 hours are in the range of 2-5 degrees Celsius over most parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, and 6-10 degrees Celsius over many parts of Uttar Pradesh.

ALSO READ | Delhi cold wave: Viral aerial picture from plane shows thick fog over IGI airport | Check post