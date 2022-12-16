Follow us on Image Source : ANI. Varanasi: One dead after house collapses due to cylinder blast.

Varanasi house collapse : A woman died, while three other people were buried under a house that collapsed due to an alleged cylinder blast in the Jangambadi area of Dashashwamedh, informed police officials. The deceased has been identified as Baby Verma.

"The house was of four rooms, four people who were buried due to the collapse of the roof of two rooms have been reduced. A woman named Baby Verma died due to the collapse," said Varanasi District Magistrate (DM) S Rajalingam.

Varanasi DM S Rajalingam said that there was a loud bang after which the neighbours informed the police.

"Around 9.15 am there was a loud bang in the house and the walls and the roofs of the rooms collapsed. When the people around heard the loud bang, they came out of the house. When the neighbours saw it, the roof of the house was missing. It was learned that the family members were buried under the debris. After this people started making noise for help and informed the Police," said Varanasi District Magistrate (DM) S Rajalingam.

