Jammu and Kashmir: Two killed, 4 injured as mud house collapses in Reasi district

Jammu and Kashmir news: Two persons were killed and four others injured after a mud house collapsed due to heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district on Saturday, officials said.

The incident took place in the high-altitude Khanikot Doke area where the victims had gone to graze cattle, they said.

Six people were living in the mud house. Due to heavy rains, it collapsed, resulting in the death of a man and a woman and injuries to four persons, the officials said.

Many goats also died in the incident, they said.

Heavy rains damage foot-over bridge

Earlier, heavy rain and flash floods damaged a foot-over bridge in the hilly areas of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri causing much inconvenience to the people. People are forced to cross the rivulet in waist-deep water for commuting. The rain has also damaged the crops of the local farmers.

