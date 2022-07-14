Thursday, July 14, 2022
     
  4. J&K: Heavy rainfall, flash floods damage foot-over bridge in Rajouri

J&K: Heavy rainfall, flash floods damage foot-over bridge in Rajouri

Jammu and Kashmir: People are forced to cross the rivulet in waist-deep water for commuting. The rain has also damaged the crops of the local farmers.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Rajouri (J&K) Published on: July 14, 2022 12:38 IST
Image Source : ANI. Heavy rain and flash floods damaged a foot-over bridge in the hilly areas of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri causing much inconvenience to the people.

Highlights

  • Heavy rain and flash floods damaged a foot-over bridge in the hilly areas of Rajouri district
  • People are forced to cross the rivulet in waist-deep water for commuting
  • The rain has also damaged the crops of the local farmers

Jammu and Kashmir weather news updates: Heavy rain and flash floods damaged a foot-over bridge in the hilly areas of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri causing much inconvenience to the people.

People are forced to cross the rivulet in waist-deep water for commuting. The rain has also damaged the crops of the local farmers.

Speaking about the situation, DDC Chairman Panchayati Raj, Naseem Liqat said that he requested Lieutenant Governor of Union Territory Manoj Sinha to declare this a state disaster.

"I have requested LG Manoj Sinha to declare this as a state disaster so that we can give compensation to the affected people and the damaged govt properties could be repaired with the funds through SDRF," Liqat said. 

 

