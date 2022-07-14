J&K: Heavy rainfall, flash floods damage foot-over bridge in Rajouri

Follow us on Image Source : ANI. Heavy rain and flash floods damaged a foot-over bridge in the hilly areas of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri causing much inconvenience to the people.

Highlights Heavy rain and flash floods damaged a foot-over bridge in the hilly areas of Rajouri district

People are forced to cross the rivulet in waist-deep water for commuting

The rain has also damaged the crops of the local farmers

Jammu and Kashmir weather news updates : Heavy rain and flash floods damaged a foot-over bridge in the hilly areas of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri causing much inconvenience to the people.

People are forced to cross the rivulet in waist-deep water for commuting. The rain has also damaged the crops of the local farmers.

Speaking about the situation, DDC Chairman Panchayati Raj, Naseem Liqat said that he requested Lieutenant Governor of Union Territory Manoj Sinha to declare this a state disaster.

"I have requested LG Manoj Sinha to declare this as a state disaster so that we can give compensation to the affected people and the damaged govt properties could be repaired with the funds through SDRF," Liqat said.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra rains: Schools, colleges closed in Nashik due to continuous downpour, floods

ALSO READ: Gujarat rain: Schools, colleges shut in Ahmedabad; flood-like situation in several cities

Latest India News