India's mega vaccination programme just hours away: Date, Time, and other important details

Image Source : INDIA TV India's mega vaccination plan just hours away: Date, Time, and other important details

The launch of the world's largest vaccination programme is just a few hours away. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the pan-India COVID-19 vaccination drive on Saturday, January 16. During the first phase, priority groups and healthcare workers, both in government and private sectors including ICDS workers, will receive the vaccine. Adequate doses of both Covishield and Covaxin have been delivered across the country with the active support of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Prime Minister's Office said on Thursday. These have been further delivered by the State/UT governments to the districts. All preparations are in place to initiate the programme on the principles of Jan Bhagidari, it said.

Separately, PTI sources said Modi is likely to interact via video link with some healthcare workers from across the country who will be receiving the shots on the first day.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had earlier this month approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive.

READ MORE: PM Modi to launch COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16, interact with beneficiaries

WORLD'S LARGEST VACCINATION PROGRAMME TO BEGIN IN INDIA THIS WEEK

DATE

The vaccination programme covering the entire length and breadth of the country will begin on Saturday, January 16.

TIME

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the vaccination drive at 10:30 am on January 16 via video conferencing.

HOW MANY PEOPLE WILL BE VACCINATED

A total of 3006 session sites across all states and union territories will be virtually connected during the launch. Around 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated at each session site on the inaugural day, the government said.

HOW WILL BENEFICIARIES BE TRACKED

The vaccination programme will use Co-WIN, an online digital platform developed by Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, which will facilitate real-time information of vaccine stocks, storage temperature and individualized tracking of beneficiaries for COVID-19 vaccine. This digital platform will assist programme managers across all levels while conducting vaccination sessions.

READ MORE: Over 3 lakh healthcare workers to get vaccine shots on day 1 of COVID-19 inoculation drive

Latest India News