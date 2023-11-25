Saturday, November 25, 2023
     
  4. Uttarkashi tunnel collapse LIVE: Switch to manual drilling being considered as rescue ops enter day 14
The rescue operations to evacuate 41 workers trapped inside the debris of an under-construction tunnel entered day 14 on Saturday. The operations are halted as of now after the auger machine faced another technical glitch last evening.

Ashesh Mallick Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 Uttarkashi Updated on: November 25, 2023 8:23 IST
Image Source : AP Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Rescue operations entered day 14 on Saturday

As the rescue operations to evacuate 41 workers trapped in Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi district entered the thirteenth day on Friday, it faced yet another setback. The auger drilling machine hit a metal girder in the evening, a little after drilling was resumed after officials resolved a technical snag. The 25-tonne machine restarted on Friday evening and drilling resumed. However, a fresh hurdle was faced as the boring continued for about an hour before the drill hit a metal girder. The rescue operation was halted again. The rescue operations entered its fourteenth day on Saturday. An official said the auger drilling machine faced a hurdle, apparently a metal object, a little after drilling resumed Friday, a day after officials had put the operation on hold following technical problems. With one hurdle or the other not letting the auger machine drill further and lay steel pipes through the rubble to prepare an escape route for the trapped workers, the option of manual drilling is being considered, an official said.

 

Live updates :Uttarkashi tunnel collapse rescue ops

  • Nov 25, 2023 7:58 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Switch to manual drilling being considered at Silkyara tunnel: Officials

    With the auger machine encountering hurdles in the rubble time and again, rescuers are considering switching over to manual drilling at the Silkyara tunnel where 41 labourers have been trapped for the past 13 days, officials said on Saturday. Drilling at the collapsed portion of the tunnel to rescue the trapped men was halted again on Friday night, in yet another setback to the multi-agency effort.

  • Nov 25, 2023 7:43 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    New drilling process might bring good results: Official

