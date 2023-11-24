Uttarkashi tunnel collapse LIVE Updates: Drone technology being used to rescue 41 trapped workers

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The rescue and relief operations are underway at the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi.

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse LIVE Updates: The efforts to rescue 41 workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi have entered Day 13 and the operation is likely to be completed today. On Thursday night, the drilling work had to be halted again after the auger machine faced a technical snag. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stayed overnight at the site to monitor the rescue operations which entered the final phase on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on the phone and sought information about the ongoing rescue operation. Meanwhile, Uttarkashi SP Arpan Yaduvanshi said that the post-rescue action plan is ready to take the workers to the hospital through the green corridor. Ambulances are on standby and a team of doctors is also put on stand-by for health check-ups of the workers.

