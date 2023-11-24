Friday, November 24, 2023
     
  Uttarkashi tunnel collapse LIVE Updates: Drone technology being used to rescue 41 trapped workers
Uttarkashi tunnel collapse LIVE Updates: Drone technology being used to rescue 41 trapped workers

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse LIVE: A collapse occurred on November 12 in an under-construction tunnel from Silkyara to Barkot due to debris falling in the 60-metre stretch on the Silkyara side of the tunnel, due to which 41 workers were trapped.

Anurag Roushan Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan Uttarkashi Updated on: November 24, 2023 7:37 IST
Image Source : PTI The rescue and relief operations are underway at the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi.

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse LIVE Updates: The efforts to rescue 41 workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi have entered Day 13 and the operation is likely to be completed today. On Thursday night, the drilling work had to be halted again after the auger machine faced a technical snag. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stayed overnight at the site to monitor the rescue operations which entered the final phase on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on the phone and sought information about the ongoing rescue operation. Meanwhile, Uttarkashi SP Arpan Yaduvanshi said that the post-rescue action plan is ready to take the workers to the hospital through the green corridor. Ambulances are on standby and a team of doctors is also put on stand-by for health check-ups of the workers.

 

Live updates :Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue

  • Nov 24, 2023 7:37 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    WATCH: Latest visuals from outside tunnel

    The latest visuals have surfaced from outside the tunnel. The workers have been trapped for 13 days after a portion of the under-construction tunnel collapsed on November 12.

     

  • Nov 24, 2023 7:18 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Food being packed for trapped workers | VIDEO

    As the rescue operation is underway, food was being packed for the workers who are trapped inside. The rescue operation is in full swing with various agencies working on multiple rescue options. 

  • Nov 24, 2023 7:14 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Drone technolgy being used to rescue trapped workers

    Drone technology is also being used to rescue the trapped workers at the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand. Cyriac Joseph, MD & CEO, Squadrone Infra Mining Pvt Ltd said this drone is one of the latest technologies which can go inside the tunnel. "It goes into GPS-denied areas and we can access if there is any convergence..." he added. 

     

     

