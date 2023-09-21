Thursday, September 21, 2023
     
Uttarakhand: Boiler explosion leaves 17 injured at Haridwar factory

The incident took place at factory named 'Gayatri Steel Services'.

Hritika Mitra New Delhi Updated on: September 21, 2023 15:45 IST
Explosion takes place at Haridwar factory
Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE Explosion takes place at Haridwar factory

Around 17 people were injured after a boiler exploded in a factory in Haridwar, officials said on Thursday. The incident took place at factory named 'Gayatri Steel Services'. 

Haridwar SSP Pramendra Doval says, "We received information that about 17 people have been injured due to boiler explosion in a factory named 'Gayatri Steel Services' in Mangalore police station area. We have given instructions for safety audit of the factory and action will be taken if any irregularities are found.”

Further details are awaited.

