Uttarakhand: Boiler explosion leaves 17 injured at Haridwar factory

Around 17 people were injured after a boiler exploded in a factory in Haridwar, officials said on Thursday. The incident took place at factory named 'Gayatri Steel Services'.

Haridwar SSP Pramendra Doval says, "We received information that about 17 people have been injured due to boiler explosion in a factory named 'Gayatri Steel Services' in Mangalore police station area. We have given instructions for safety audit of the factory and action will be taken if any irregularities are found.”

Further details are awaited.

