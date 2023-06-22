Uttarakhand: 9 dead, 2 injured after car fell into ditch in Pithoragarh

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Uttarakhand | 9 people died and 2 seriously injured after a car fell into a ditch at Munisyari block of Pithoragarh district.

Uttarakhand car accident: At least nine people were declared dead and two are severely injured after a car fell into a 600-metre-deep gorge at Munsiyari block of Pithoragarh district today (June 22). Police and SDRF team are present at the accident spot, said Nilesh Bharne, IG Kumaon.

An SDRF team has been dispatched to the spot but the rescuers are yet to reach the victims in the gorge, Pithoragarh District Magistrate Rina Joshi said.

The accident occurred at around 7:30 am when the pilgrims from Sama village in Bageshwar district were on their way to Kokila Devi temple in Hokra, Didihat SDM Anil Kumar Shukla said.

Heavy rains last night had muddied the road, leaving little of it fit to drive on, locals said.

"The debris that had accumulated on the road due to heavy rains last night left little drivable space," said Sundar Singh, a resident of Hokra Village.

