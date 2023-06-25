UP: Doctors perform circumcision instead of tongue surgery on 2-year-old, probe ordered

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE Doctors perform circumcision instead of tongue surgery on 2-year-old

Bareilly hospital: The Uttar Pradesh government has sent a health department team to probe a Bareilly hospital which allegedly circumcised a two-and-half-year-old child instead of a tongue surgery for which he was admitted there.

State Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who also holds the health department said that he has sent a health department team to the hospital to investigate the matter and actions will be taken if the allegations are found to be correct.

What the Minister said

"If the complaint is found correct, orders have been given to the CMO, Bareilly, to register an FIR against the guilty doctor and hospital management, to cancel the registration of the said hospital with immediate effect, and to make the complete report of the proceedings available within 24 hours," Pathak said.

The Minister said that the said hospital will also be sealed on the basis of the report of the investigation.

Shivakant Dwivedi, District Magistrate, Bareilly, said on Sunday (June 25) that the action against the hospital will be initiated only after the report of the three-member probe team is published. The team was constituted by the Chief Medical Officer on Friday, on the day of the alleged incident.

Family's allegations

Dr Balbir Singh, who is the Chief Medical Officer, said that the family had gone to the M Khan Hospital for treatment of the child's stammer for which they suggested the tongue surgery.

The family, after the surgery, alleged that the doctors had circumcised the child instead of performing the surgery on the tongue.

The issue also triggered a sharp response from the members of some organisations which protested and raised slogans against the hospital. Police were deployed outside the hospital to contain the agitation and prevent it from flaring up.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | UP: 57 patients died at Ballia hospital in 4 days; CMS removed for citing heatstroke as reason

ALSO READ | Rajasthan: Man takes injured son to hospital's 3rd floor on e-scooter in Kota | VIDEO

Latest India News