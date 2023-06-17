Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajasthan: Man takes injured son to hospital's 3rd floor on e-scooter in Kota | VIDEO

A man had to use a scooter to transport his 15-year-old son, who had a fractured leg, from the hospital's ground floor to the third floor. The incident was reported from Kota, Rajasthan, where hospital administrators later stated that they lacked wheelchairs.

The man claimed he had taken his son to the hospital to plaster his fractured leg.

Manoj Jain said that when he got to the hospital, he asked staff members Mukesh and Sukhlal for a wheelchair, but they said they didn't have one.

He claimed that the two individuals gave him permission to transport his scooter to the ward.

However, the ward in-charge, Devkinandan, stopped the father and son on their way back and took the key to the scooter.

The advocate then caused a stir by criticising the hospital's alleged mismanagement and the lack of wheelchairs.

The incident occurred at MBS Hospital, the largest Kota Division hospital.

According to the police, the conflict was resolved through dialogue after both parties decided not to file a complaint.

Witnesses claim that the incident occurred around 1.30 p.m., Jain, wearing a black coat, rode an electric scooter toward an elevator with his son on the back.

They claimed that he rode around the ward, leaving patients, visitors, hospital staff, and doctors perplexed after exiting the lift on the third floor.

There was a commotion when a number of others also demanded that they be allowed to bring their loved ones to the ward on a two-wheeler.

The hospital check post police rushed to the scene as tempers flared and subdued the situation.

In the meantime, Devkinandan promised that the shortage of wheelchairs at the ward, frequented by approximately 3,000 patients each day, would soon be addressed.

Hospital deputy superintendent Karnesh Goyal, who also reached the location, stated that the government's supply of wheelchairs is pending and requested donations to purchase wheelchairs.

Also Read | "Will not contest elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh only if...": AAP's mega offer to Congress | DETAILS

Also Read | Rajasthan: Student from Bihar commits suicide in Kota after poor NEET result

Latest India News