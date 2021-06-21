Two arrested by UP ATS for converting deaf and dumb children, received funds from Pak's ISI

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO GRAB INDIA TV Two arrested by UP ATS for converting deaf and dumb children

The Uttar Pradesh ATS has arrested two men involved in religious conversion in the state. According to police, the duo targetted women, physically challenged and deaf and dumb children. They have been identified as Umar Gautam and Mufti Qazi Jehangir. They were arrested from the Jamia Nagar area in Delhi.

Prashant Kumar, Uttar Pradesh ADG (Law and Order), said that the arrested were running a conversion racket. He said that the racket was being funded by Pakistan's notorious spy agency ISI.

During interrogation, the duo informed that they converted around 250-300 people every year. They met people who were economically weak including women, children and disabled. He said that around 1,500 children at a deaf and dumb school in Noida embraced Islam, adding that thousands of such cases have been reported across the state.

Umar Gautan, accordig to police, himself had embraced Islam.

