Uttar Pradesh to vaccinate 6 lakh people daily against Covid, says CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that 6 lakh doses of vaccines will be administered daily in the state. Lauding the Central government's policy, he said that the government will step up the pace of vaccination and urged the people to come out of their homes and take Covid-19 vaccines.

"I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as the Government of India started the initiative to provide free vaccination to everyone above 18 years of age. Vaccination has started at more than 7,600 booths today," Adityanath said.

Adityanath's announcement comes in the backdrop of the Centre's decision to take over the inoculation drive from states and provide free vaccination to all above 18 years from June 21.

According to the government data, as many as 4.5 lakh people have been given doses in the last 24 hours. A total of 2.12crore people have been administered the first dose till date and 40.3 lakh fully vaccinated.

