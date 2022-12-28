UP cop was asked to load gun during surprise inspection - his act goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB, INDIA TV UP cop demonstrate loading a gun, leaves everyone stunned.

Uttar Pradesh: A UP cop was left exposed, embarrassed in front of his colleagues at a police station when he was asked to load a bullet in a gun by his senior. Now, one can at least expect from a police officer as to how a gun is loaded, but what happened here was totally unexpected.

The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Sant Kabir Nagar district when Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) RK Bhardwaj visited the police station for a surprise inspection.

The DIG asked the sub-inspector (SI) to demonstrate loading a gun. But what happened here left everybody stunned and shocked.

The SI, in front of his colleagues, took the bullet and tried to load it through the hose. The entire incident was captured on camera.

Watching the SI load the bullet into the gun using its exit holes left the DIG, and other cops present there totally amused, and it eventually triggered laughter.

On being asked is that you load a gun, the SI responding saying that this is the way to load a gun so that nobody gets hurt. On being questioned how he would unload it, the SI simply turned the muzzle downwards and the bullet slid out. Watch the viral video here:

ALSO READ | Air hostess-passenger's shouting match to Pilot's announcement in Punjabi: 5 viral airline incidents from 2022

ALSO READ | Egyptian women take selfies while horse struggles for life, netizens call them 'inhuman' | Viral Video

Latest India News