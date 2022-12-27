Air hostess-passenger's shouting match to Pilot's announcement in Punjabi: 5 viral airline incidents from 2022

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE 5 viral airline incidents from 2022

The year 2022 saw many bizarre airline incidents, from an Indigo air hostess indulging in a war of words with a passenger to a captain making a unique flight announcement in his mother tongue. The videos of the incident went viral on the internet, with discussions lasting for weeks. As the year is about to end within a few days, let's take a look at the viral airline incidents from 2022.

Indigo air hostess & passenger quarrel

An altercation between an Indigo flight attendant and a passenger broke out on the flight from Istanbul to Delhi. The event was captured on camera by another passenger, and the footage is already making the rounds online. The two got into a heated dispute over food that quickly became out of control. The popular video caused an uproar on the internet and elicited many opinions.

Pilot's touching announcement on evacuation flight

A SpiceJet pilot delighted the internet with an announcement made during an evacuation flight from Budapest to New Delhi, India. The plane was crammed with Indians fleeing the nation as the conflict between Ukraine and Russia escalated. In the video, the captain said, "We are very happy to see all of you safe and sound and proud of each and every one of you for your courage and determination. You overcame the uncertainty, the hardship, the fear and have made it here safely. Now it’s time to go back to our motherland."

Pilot's surprise for his parents

A pilot surprised his parents in the most adorable way, leaving them speechless. When his parents boarded the plane for Jaipur, they had no idea that their son would be the pilot. They were completely taken aback when they saw their son greeting them as captain on the same plane.

Pilot’s special gesture for his wife

The unique message made by an IndioGo pilot for his wife, who was taking the same flight as him, went insanely popular online. A special in-flight announcement was made by pilot Alneez Virani in honour of his wife Zahra. She captured and shared clips of the incident on Instagram. He shared the joy of flying his wife with the passengers and the internet was awed.

Pilot's unique announcement

In-flight announcements in India are usually seen in Hindi and English. However, in a rare occurrence, an IndiGo flight captain who was flying the airbus from Bangalore to Chandigarh made announcements in English and Punjabi. The video made waves on the internet and the netizens praised the captain for his unique announcement.

